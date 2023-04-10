PADUCAH — Operating budgets and a leaky roof that still needs to be fixed were discussed at Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, and there are still questions left unanswered.
One big question is: Who's going to pay for roof repairs on the Paducah Convention Center building?
Leaders with the convention center attended the meeting to address that question.
However, there was no clear solution.
From the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project to roof repairs for the Paducah Convention Center, the McCracken County Fiscal Court addressed issues impacting the community.
The $40 million airport terminal project will be funded in part by bond sales.
"The big issue is there's $3 million from a bond sale," County Commissioner Eddie Jones said. "Well, nine months ago we weren't certain that we would have to do that bond sale, and that was for the funding of an airport match."
The county had to address a tightening operating budget in response to taking on the debt from the bonds.
"Generally, we had been very conservative in our planning and we have not had a problem in which we did not receive revenue that we anticipated," said Jones. "We're not having that problem this year either."
The Paducah Convention Center roof was also addressed Monday night.
The 2% transient room tax is to be used for bonds to help with the convention center, specifically to pay for revamping efforts or repairs.
However, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the city needs to pay for part of this specific project.
"Sounds kind of silly. Why would they not pay their half?" said Clymer. "But if they'll play their half, then the county will move forward with more of our transient room tax money that we have."
An interlocal agreement was signed in 2001, and Clymer said that's why the city should help fund the repairs.
"Why should the city not pay for half of this, because they did not pay for half of it 20 years ago, but that was a done deal," said Clymer. "This is a new project."
Speaking with Local 6 over the phone Monday night, Paducah Mayor George Bray said he will speak more on the issue Tuesday night during the Paducah City Commission meeting.