PADUCAH — Tens of thousands of visitors will call Paducah home this week for AQS QuiltWeek, with many filling one of the city's larger event venues — the Paducah Convention and Expo Center.
That's despite the continued need to repair areas of the roof that allow water to leak in.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court will foot the bill for the convention center roof with the 2% transient room tax.
The City of Paducah and the county have been going back and forth about who will pay for the convention center's roof repairs.
Last Tuesday, the county decided in an executive session that they will use the tax to pay for the totality of the repairs.
Now, it's all about moving forward with the architect.
On Monday, the fiscal court voted to select Peck, Flannery, Gream and Warren Architects for the roof repairs.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman says there are specific areas that need to be addressed.
"We're going to take off the old membrane that's on top of the decking and then replace any decking that needs to be replaced," said Bartleman.
Bartleman also mentioned there is a bidding process that will take place and it will be a few months before construction will begin to repair the damaged roof.
"The architect will do the uh, prepare the specifications for the bidding," said Bartleman.
"It'll probably take him several weeks to repair that. Then it'll be out for bid for at least probably maybe as much as a month," he continued.
Bartleman explained it would probably be late June or July before construction begins.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says a new interlocal agreement between the county and the convention center will be voted on at the fiscal court's budget meeting on Wednesday.
"Get that interlocal agreement fleshed out," said Clymer.
"Might need to make couple little tweaks or whatever with it, but we'll get that done Wednesday and we'll be ready to move forward," he stated.
Bartleman says taking steps forward is key, not just because of QuiltWeek but because the venue is a hub for events that draws people from all over.
"Usage of the convention center has increased dramatically over the last couple of years since the pandemic," said Bartleman. "The expo center is being used for sporting events, they're held there every weekend so it's important we get this done and get it done as soon as possible."
As we reported in the past, the showroom lounge in the convention center is another project that is owned by the city.
That will not be covered by the 2% transient room tax.
The estimated cost of repairs to the convention center, which is the part the county oversees, is about $2 million.