MCCRACKEN COUNTY— A man wanted in McCracken County, KY has been arrested in Decatur County, TN.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says 34-year-old Anthony R. Phoenix, of Wildersville, TN, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 2, on multiple charges in Decatur County, TN.
Phoenix was wanted in McCracken County after police say he, and woman, broke into and burglarized a home on Bullard Street in Paducah, on October 16, 2019.
McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Phoenix threatened the homeowner with a knife and punched her. Phoenix and the woman then fled the home when the homeowner called police.
Since the October burglary and assault, McCracken County Detectives have worked with Tennessee law enforcement to track down Phoenix.
When Phoenix was arrested in Tennessee he was served with an arrest warrant from McCracken County.
Phoenix is currently lodged in a Tennessee jail and awaiting extradition back to McCracken County.