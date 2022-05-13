PADUCAH- In just four days, many of you will cast your ballots in the Kentucky primary election. Several local races are in the spotlight and candidates had one last chance to win over voters at the McCracken County GOP Lincoln Day dinner Friday evening.
Not all candidates took part in the dinner however. As the primary gets closer some of the key local races that stand out include McCracken County Judge Executive, Sheriff, Jailer, and County Commissioner for District 2.
Incumbent Craig Clymer is being challenged by Matt Moore for the Judge Executive position. Moore did not show up to the GOP dinner. He instead sent a video message with Robert Wagner, who would serve as Moore's Deputy Jude Executive if Moore wins.
"I think it's time to let our business experience lead McCracken County in a new direction. We appreciate your support on May 17," Moore said in a prerecorded video message for the dinner.
Clymer pointed to his opponent not being at the dinner as an example of why he believes Moore isn't fit to run the county.
"The guy's missed three forums, candidate forums. He refuses to engage so you can learn about him, so you can compare what will he do? What will I do? Do you like what he says? Do you like what I say?" Clymer said to the audience. "Make an informed decision, that's what this is all about. If he won't show up when he's trying to get elected, would he show up after he's elected?"
The polls for the primary will open at 6 a.m. on May 17 and will close at 6 p.m.