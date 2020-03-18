MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer say McCracken County Government offices will be closed to in-person business to the public starting Thursday morning.
This includes the Courthouse, Property Valuation Administrator, and offices of the Road Department and Building & Electrical Permitting.
The closures are to help maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus.
County offices will be staffed and open for county business. Anyone needing county services can call the office to obtain information.
Most county business can be conducted by phone, mail, or email.
Any person scheduled for a state court appearance must contact the McCracken Circuit Court Clerk to verify that their appearance has not been continued to another date.
The offices will be closed to in-person business until further notice.