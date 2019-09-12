MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County High School was put on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning.
In a post on their Facebook page, McCracken County Public Schools says that McCracken County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were called to a "nonviolent medical situation" in the front office of the high school.
A lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure to keep people from entering or exiting the building until the issue was resolved.
The lockdown was lifted very quickly.
There is no word on what that "nonviolent medical situation" was.