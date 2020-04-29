PADUCAH — A McCracken County High School senior is using her free time to put smiles on the faces of senior citizens in Paducah.
Gabbi Smith noticed how dramatically COVID-19 has affected older people in our communities, so she is delivering these bags of sweet treats to their front doors.
Every other day, Smith is in the kitchen measuring flour, mixing ingredients, and making cookies.
"I've always had an interest in cooking, and sweets especially," said Gabbi. "I find them really fun, 'cause you can always make your own spin on them, and add a little bit more sugar."
She is a McCracken County High School student spending the end of her senior year at home.
But baked goods are just of the ingredients she uses to spread good cheer.
She also writes sweet notes, packing everything up to deliver to Paducah's elderly community.
"My grandma, you know, always loved sweet treats, you know, that she could munch on," said Gabbi. "I want to help those. I want to bring something that would brighten their day, you know, during this tough time."
Gabbi's mom, Jackie Smith, said Gabbi's senior year was not ideal, but she is making the best of it.
"She's just such a blessing. She's got a good attitude. She has not complained," said Jackie. "She just accepts things for what they are, and she just always finds a way to be grateful."
A high school student's senior year is a big deal, but Gabbi is leaving the past behind — only thinking about the present and future.
"I'm bummed, you know, definitely about senior year being cut short," said Gabbi. "I saw this as an opportunity to be able to help those who don't know where their next meal is coming from."
Smith is strong in her faith and in her desire to help others.
She wants senior citizens to know they are on our minds.
"We're just reminding them that we're still here, and we are still looking out for them. They have not been forgotten," said Gabbi. "We want to make sure they feel the love, you know, that they may not be able to feel in a home by themselves."
Smith will study nutrition and athletic training at the University of Alabama.