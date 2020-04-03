PADUCAH — "Grease" is the word, is the word that you've heard. Or it might be under normal circumstances, but viral is the word about a video created by the theater students at McCracken County High School.
It is so popular that Olivia Newton John, who famously starred in the 1978 film, gave them a shout-out on Twitter.
The teens got creative when the curtain was drawn on their show because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were supposed to hit the stage this week. But, they are proving they go together — even when they are apart.
Zach Farmer and Hailey Watson were cast as main characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.
The two McCracken County High School seniors love to put on a show, even if it means singing "You're The One That I Want" at Noble Park in Paducah.
They sang it for all to hear.
They are bummed that their senior production of "Grease" was postponed due to COVID-19. But, thanks to the idea of their friend Lucas Bohannon, they made the video.
It honored McCracken County High School Drama Director Mary Bowden.
"It was just the most adorable thing I have ever seen," said Hailey.
The video went viral.
"I guess because it's some dark times, people are wanting some positivity, and well, it kept blowing up," said Zach. "Then Olivia Newton John would talk about it, and that just, all of us are still freaking out about it on the group chat."
The duo said so much work was put into the production, so the postponed show brings a swirl of emotions right now, but everyone is staying positive.
"Everyone in 'Grease' has everyone in their thoughts, and no matter what happens, we are still looking for the best, " said Hailey. "Every day we're taking it one step at at time, as Bowden would say, and we will always be hopelessly devoted to 'Grease.'"
Zach and Hailey will be going to Northern Kentucky University in the fall.
Zach will major in musical theater, and Hailey will major in theater arts.
If you would like to watch the full video, click on the click here to watch it via Smule.