MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local school districts have taken action to stop teen vaping.
McCracken County High School has confiscated 80 e-cigarettes and Jules since the beginning of this school year. School resource officers checked the devices with testing strips, and five tested positive for THC.
Abby Hefner goes to McCracken County High School. She used to vape.
"It was definitely a scary thing to know that, even though I was trying, I couldn't stop using it. Just the dependency I felt from it scared me," said Hefner.
She vaped during her entire freshman year. She is now a sophomore and a member of the Family, Career, Community Leaders of America, also known as FCCLA, at the school.
Now, she spends time talking to students across the district about the dangers of vaping.
"I really just try to stress, like, the paranoia, the headaches, none of it is worth it," said Hefner. "In the end, if you can quit for good, you'll feel so much better and such a relief."
It's now illegal for people under the age of 21 to buy tobacco products and vaping devices in Kentucky. Hefner said students still find ways to get their hands on them.
"Students still have connections with people, whether it's a senior now that was friends with a senior when they were a freshman, or older siblings, or cousins, aunts and uncles, and even some students' parents will buy for them," said Hefner.
Superintendent Steve Carter said parents who buy e-cigarettes for their kids need to consider their well-being.
"Please understand what you're giving to your child, what you're allowing them to do," said Carter. "And the long-term impacts and effects it'll have on them, and you know, not only your child, but others' children."
School district leaders said vaping is more prevalent in high schools than in middle schools.
This is why McCracken County High School is using every resource it has to fight the issue of vaping, even if that means a visit to the school resource officer.
School resource officer Mike Wentworth takes the vaping devices and tests them for THC.
"You always want to use gloves, 'cause you really don't know what's on this stuff sometimes," said Wentworth.
He tested a dab pen with a single-use strip. The results showed up red, which means the pen contained THC.
Carter said those methods work, and the school district will continue doing what it can to keep kids safe.
A school survey showed the top three devices at the school are Jules, vape pens, and puff bars.
Puff bars are similar to Jules, but are disposable.