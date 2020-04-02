PADUCAH — To many of us, not being able to eat out anymore is an inconvenience. But for restaurant workers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is so much more. A local high school student is among the many people who are helping the restaurant workers affected.
To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that beginning the evening of March 16, all restaurants must be closed for dining-in services. Only carry-out, delivery and drive-thru options are allowed.
McCracken County High School senior Abbi Moore works as a to-go server at O'Charley's in Paducah. Seeing how the closure has impacted her colleagues, Moore decided to give $100 to one of her fellow servers
"I had set aside just some spending money. I was going to go on a trip (for spring break)," said Moore. "And of course, with everything going on right now, it got canceled. And I wanted to put it somewhere where it counted."
The server who Moore gave the money to is a woman who supports a family of four. But because of the mandated discontinuation of dine-in services, she went from working 30-40 hours a week, to around four to eight. She said she filed for unemployment and receives $160 a week. She got her first check Tuesday.
To help her fellow servers, Moore created a GoFundMe page to raise money. Her goal is to raise $1,000. On the page, Moore wrote:
"Hello, I'm a to-go server at my local O'Charley's restaurant. I have come to know and grow close with my coworkers through my time being there. I've learned of their struggles, embarrassing stories, and victories. I know that some of them are the only source of income for their homes, that most of them have children they are caring for, and how those closest to them are facing difficulties that put a strain on them. Knowing this has put in perspective the effect of the recent shutdown of restaurants and bars in Kentucky. I hope to use this GoFundMe as a way to help them in their time of need. These are my teammates, my coworkers, and my O'Charley's family and I hope to help them as best as I can."
As of Thursday evening, Moore's fundraiser collected nearly $600.
"So far, the response has just been blowing me away," said Moore. "I didn't really expect to hit the goal, really. But it'd be pretty amazing if we did."
In addition to donating to Moore's fundraiser, people have been contributing to Paducah's Tip Jar on GoFundMe.com to help restaurant workers. As of Thursday evening, more than $10,000 has been raised. The goal is $50,000.
The Paducah-based nonprofit Family Service Society is managing Paducah's Tip Jar. Candace Melloy, executive director of Family Service Society, said because many landlords are offering grace periods for rent in April, the hope is to begin distributing the donated money by May 1, when plans are finalized.
The money will be used to provide rent, utilities and other types of financial assistance. Melloy said anyone who worked a job that was dependent on tips can apply for the money. Applicants will need to call Family Service Society at 270-443-4838. An assessment will then be done over the phone to see if the person qualifies.
The application process has not begun yet. Family Service Society will announce when the process opens.
Click here to donate to Moore's relief fund to help her coworkers at O'Charley's.
Click here to donate to Paducah's Tip Jar.
"I think it's very important because of what everyone's going through at this point. Not being able to provide an income for your family is hard on anyone, not just restaurant workers. But I do feel that we should help everyone," said Moore.
Family Service Society also provides food assistance to those in need. The nonprofit welcomes food donations, particularly dry goods like spaghetti, boxed mashed potatoes, saltine crackers, stuffing, and mac and cheese.
For more information on Family Service Society, visit its Facebook page.