MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Students at McCracken County High School are taking steps to prevent bullying during Stop the Violence Month. The high school's chapter of Family, Community, and Career Leaders of America held their first You Can Sit With Me Day. Abigail Birman is one of the students with the organization working to connect with her classmates.
"Reach out to those who may feel bullied or isolated," said Birman. "Can you imagine going to a school of 2,000 people and feeling alone? That would be insane."
The goal is to make kids branch out of their comfort zones at lunch to meet new people, then take that into the hallways with them to make new friends and stop bullying. Jaylynn McWhirter, a student at the high school says the transition isn't always easy.
"Freshman year, this was a big place. Coming from a small middle school and not knowing a lot of people, it was kind of hard to find my groove in here," said McWhirter.
McWhirter is happy to use the opportunity to get to know more of her classmates.
"One girl I met, she's in the same medical nurse education class. I didn't know that, so that was really nice," said McWhirter.
Birman encourages her classmates to continue this for the rest of the year.
"We want people to be able to see this and be like, 'OK, I did this on October 22nd, but what can I do on October 23rd? What can I do on December 14th?' It's an ongoing thing, not just a today thing," said Birman.
Birman thinks people can take that mindset into the workplace to get along with their coworkers better.