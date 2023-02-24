McCracken County High School won this year's Department of Energy West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl.
The team next competes in the DOE's National Science Bowl finals in Washington, D.C.
"The last three years have been filed with uncertainties and challenges," McCracken County Coach Matthew Shelton said in a statement released Friday. "I'm proud of my team for the time and effort put into this year's event. Without their hard work and determination, our win would not have been possible. A special thanks to DOE for their continued support of this event."
The regional tournament is a quick-recall, fast-paced question and answer contest. Students are quizzed on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth and space, energy, math and physics.
Calloway County High School finished second in the competition, and Graves County High School finished third.
The winning team's school received a check for their school for $1,500. Second place received $1,000, and third place received $500.
Other schools that competed in this year's regional science bowl included Ballard Memorial High School, Livingston Central High School, Marshall County High School, Owensboro High School and Paducah Tilghman High School in Kentucky, as well as Cairo Junior/Senior High school and Massac County High School in Illinois.