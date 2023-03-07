PADUCAH — As crews continue removing tornado debris and repairing utilities in the Fremont area of southern McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says access to several highways and county roads remains restricted.
According to a Tuesday release, Old Mayfield Road is closed from the 1 mile marker near Bryan Road to the 1.5 mile marker at the KY 348 intersection.
Additionally, several unnamed county roads in the Fremont area remain closed, the release says.
McCracken County Emergency Management personnel are reportedly restricting access to these roads to local residents only to avoid disrupting recovery efforts, which the KYTC says are expected to continue for several more days.
