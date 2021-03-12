MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Happier, healthier animals for you to adopt: An expansion of the McCracken County Humane Society is helping to make that possible.
A project completed in December added several new features to the facility. On both sides of the building, there are kennel areas that used to be out in the open, with a roof over them. A tarp was used during bad weather to keep out the elements, like rain and wind.
Now, the kennel areas are fully enclosed, surrounded by new walls and new garage doors for easy access.
"I think it's something we wanted to do for a long time, because winters here get really icy and even the staff couldn't walk down the sidewalks, and you couldn't run water out there. So it was a situation that we just made the decision to go ahead and enclose it for the safety of the animals and the care of the animals," said Terry Vannerson, executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society. "And it's worked out tremendous. It's been a real plus because they get heat in the winter and cool in the summer."
The expansion project also added three new play yards at the Humane Society facility: one outside each of the newly enclosed kennel areas and a third in the back of the building. More room for play can lead to happier, healthier dogs.
"Animals that are in a kennel long-term have a tendency to get behavioral issues," said Vannerson. "So, we've got the play areas, and so we can be moving dogs constantly. And I think that that's the key to good behavior in our animals."
Vannerson said during the pandemic, people have been bringing fewer animals to the humane society. At any given time, there are usually about 50 animals at the facility, whereas before the pandemic, there could be more than 200 animals at any given time.
But the adoption rate has actually gone up.
"Our adoptions have been better and higher because we're doing it virtually," said Vannerson. "The adoption rates were a lot higher than they were if they walked through he kennel, and the dogs were barking and things like that. So, it gave the dogs a better appearance one-on-one versus them going and looking because not all dogs show well in a kennel."
Among the people who adopted a dog there were Julia and Rick Sangston, who chose to welcome 3-year-old Layla into their family on Friday.
"Layla's been here the longest, and the puppies seem to get adopted a lot faster, and we wanted to give Layla a chance," said Julia. "We lost our beloved pet of 13 years in November, so we're ready to have another baby."
"I think to have another dog in the house just makes it a warmer place. they're always in a good mood," added Rick.
To schedule an appointment with the McCracken County Humane Society, call 270-443-5923. For more information, visit its Facebook page.