Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Smithland Dam...Golconda...Paducah...Cairo...Olmsted Lock and Dam...Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown .All of these points along the Ohio River have already crested and should continue a gradual fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 42.1 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 20.6 feet Monday, March 22. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * Through Saturday afternoon * Another round of rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread across the area tonight through Saturday morning. This area of heaviest rainfall will be generally south of a Perryville, Missouri, to Princeton, Kentucky line. Additional rainfall amounts in the watch area of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&