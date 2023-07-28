MCCRACKEN COUNTY — The McCracken County Humane Society is hosting what they like to call “Free Friday.”
The adoption fees for 18 dogs have already been paid for. You could make one or two of these sweet dogs part of your family without breaking the bank.
The humane society made a Facebook post about the event on Friday, July 28, and started it out with “Come on Barbie, let’s go… adopt a dog?”
Although the adoption fees have been paid for you will still have to fill out an application and be approved.
You can learn more about each dog by visiting their Facebook page.
The McCracken County Humane Society is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.