With Valentines Day less than two weeks away, the McCracken County Humane Society is offering a fundraiser for people who might not be feeling love in the air this year.
With a $5 donation you can participate in the humane society's "Not-So-Sweet Fundraiser".
When you donate, the humane society will write your ex's in a litter pan, and on Valentines Day, the cats will take care of the rest.
Donations can be made in person to the humane society. You can also donate on the humane society's Facebook page under the appropriate post.