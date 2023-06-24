MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — This little pup is Kapono.
He's a 1 1 and 1/2-year-old Dalmation mix who loves to give kisses.
He came into the McCracken County Humane Society on the 13th of June. Not only was he well fed, but he was also extremely friendly. The Humane Society team members say he's likely deaf but that doesn't stop him from being one affectionate, loving dog.
When he was brought in by animal control, he was found "running at large" or in other words — lost.
The problem is, like many animals, Kapono had no microchip to help the team contact a possible family.
With the July 4th holiday getting closer, the chance that animals may get lost or run away increases. The ASPCA says nearly 1 in 5 animals will run away during the July 4th weekend due to loud noises like fireworks.
The McCracken County Humane Society wants to help more animals find their homes and prevent situations like Kapono's.
That's why they are offering microchips at $15 until July 3rd.
Microchips aren't GPS devices, but they can help with finding your lost pet. If your pet gets lost, the chip can be scanned for a number that is specific to them. That number can be put into a national database to find your contact information such as: name, phone number, address, and email address.
According to the McCracken County Humane Society, if an animal is found by animal control, they are sometimes able to just scan the contact information without having to come to the shelter at all. It shortens the time that your pet is missing and it can avoid unnecessary anxiety for you and your pet.
Microchipping does more than just help reunite pets with their owners though, it also helps shelters that are overcapacity by allowing them to have room for other animals that may not have homes.
It's a quick and easy process. All you have to do is make an appointment, then bring your pet in. The procedure will take 20 minutes or less and doesn't require any anesthesia. The microchip itself is about the size of a grain of rice and goes between the animal's shoulder blades.
Contrary to what some may think, it isn't just for dogs. Microchips do make dogs 3x more likely to be found if lost, but they make cats 20x more likely to be found.
All animals at the McCracken County Humane Society are microchipped before they are adopted out.