PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers."
That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance.
Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a large influx of animals from a case being worked by McCracken County Animal Control, and they expected to receive even more.
Tuesday, they posted another urgent call for help, saying they are still over capacity and are in need of fosters and adopters.
According to the humane society, anyone interested in fostering or adoption must fill out an application and be approved. Renters are asked to provide a note from their landlord confirming they are allowed to have pets.
Adoption fees range from $0 (for sponsored animals) to $100, depending on how long the individual animal has been at the facility.
If you would like to help but are not able to foster or adopt, consider donating money, supplies, or even some of your time.
To learn more about the McCracken County Humane Society, visit their website.