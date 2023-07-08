McCracken County Humane Society longest resident, Roger

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Meet Roger, a 5-year-old Terrier mix that is the McCracken County Humane Society's longest resident.

Roger first came to the shelter in April of 2021 after animal control saved him from a hoarding case that involved over 100 animals.

In hopes of finding Roger a home, Brittany Callahan Photography, a photographer that specializes in fine art canine portraits, took his photo and sponsored Roger by paying his adoption fee.

“Roger would be a perfect dog for an active home that has a lot of patience. He has a ton of energy and would be great if he had a ‘job’.” said the photographer in a Facebook post.

When the shelter shared the professional photo they added, “Roger is so sweet! He will make the perfect cuddle bug. He will also be a protector of his home!”

McCracken County Humane Society Facebook reply

Roger is housebroken, great with kids, and is okay with most dogs, according to the shelter.

Contact the McCracken County Humane Society by calling 270-443-5923 if interested in giving Roger a new home.