MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Meet Roger, a 5-year-old Terrier mix that is the McCracken County Humane Society's longest resident.
Roger first came to the shelter in April of 2021 after animal control saved him from a hoarding case that involved over 100 animals.
In hopes of finding Roger a home, Brittany Callahan Photography, a photographer that specializes in fine art canine portraits, took his photo and sponsored Roger by paying his adoption fee.
“Roger would be a perfect dog for an active home that has a lot of patience. He has a ton of energy and would be great if he had a ‘job’.” said the photographer in a Facebook post.
When the shelter shared the professional photo they added, “Roger is so sweet! He will make the perfect cuddle bug. He will also be a protector of his home!”
Roger is housebroken, great with kids, and is okay with most dogs, according to the shelter.
Contact the McCracken County Humane Society by calling 270-443-5923 if interested in giving Roger a new home.