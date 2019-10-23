MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Over the past two days, the McCracken County Humane Society has taken in 72 abused dogs, Executive Director Terry Vannerson said.
She said that's the highest number the humane society has ever held at one time. That number would be higher, but six abused animals died before they made it to treatment.
Every single one of those dogs has suffered.
"How long did they sit in that house and suffer for? How long did they go hungry for? It's not humane to do that. It's not," Ashley Ro said, tearfully. It makes her angry to see the condition the dogs are in. She's the manager and veterinary tech at McCracken County Humane Society. She's working on healing the dogs.
When they are brought in, the dogs are bathed, vaccinated, and de-wormed. The abused animals are kept in the back away from the public, because they need a lot of love and care before they are ready to be adopted. While some of the animals were scared when Local 6 visited them Wednesday, others were already wagging their tales and wanting affection.
Mouse, named by the McCracken County Animal Control, is part of a group of 10 pit bulls that were rescued. One of the pit bulls gave birth to 13 puppies. Two of those puppies died.
The dogs are now a part of the court system, but Vannerson said they may not get justice.
"Of the cases that I've had since I've been here, almost three-fourths of them are dismissed," Vannerson said. "I believe in pet owner responsibility, and I think there should be a penalty — a much bigger penalty than these people are getting."
McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Raymond McGee has prosecuted felony animal torture cases, but he said there are few.
"In Kentucky, we are not going to have many animal cruelty felony cases. In Kentucky, most animal cruelty is a misdemeanor," McGee said. He said there is an exception for dogs and cats, but only if they suffered serious physical injury or a life-threatening injury.
"Our laws are not suitable for the abuse that is going on. It's not right," Vannerson said.
She said make sure you report anything you suspect to be animal abuse, but also to call your legislators and let them know if you want stronger animal cruelty laws.
In 2017, the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund created a ranking of animal protection laws by state. Kentucky was ranked last, meaning it was found to be the worst state for animal protection laws.
Kentucky's next legislative session is in January. State Rep. Chris Freeland — who represents District 6, which covers Lyon and Marshall counties and part of McCracken County — is drafting a bill redefining animal torture and making the first offense a felony which would man a bigger penalty.
Every state has different laws for animal protections. To read about your state's laws, click here. To see the Animal Legal Defense Fund's state animal abuse law ranking, click here.