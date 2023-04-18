PADUCAH — The McCracken County Humane Society says they expect to be quite busy on April 22, as they plan to host a drive-thru vaccination clinic for cats and dogs.
The shelter says no appointments are necessary, and vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pet owners must have their dogs on non-retractable leashes and cats in carriers, the humane society clarifies in a social media post about the event.
It's happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, and workers say they'll try to get to you even if the event goes after the time slot.