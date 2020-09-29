McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you love animals and are sitting at home this fall with nothing to do, but also need a job – the McCracken County Humane Society says you are in luck!
The McCracken County Humane Society is hosting a job fair for open interviews this week, Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The humane society says pay will depend on experience, with starting pay between $10 and $12 an hour, with health benefits and vacation!
You must wear a mask upon arrival, have your temperature taken, and wash your hands. The humane society says you could be hired on the spot!
The humane society says they are looking for two to three new employees and will be making a decision first thing Monday morning.
If you have any questions, call McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson at 270-443-5923.