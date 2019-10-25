MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson and her staff have a big task ahead of them. On top of feeding and caring for more than 40 Chihuahuas rescued from an abusive environment, they now have to get them socialized.
"Right now, they're biting, we even had one person get bit today," says Vannerson.
The chihuahuas were malnourished and living in terrible conditions when animal control found them. Most of them are scared of humans just walking by, not to mention handling them. Getting them used to humans is something Vannerson says will take some time.
"If they come up to me, you cannot reach real fast, and if they touch you, you can do that, so you can see that they're warming up," says Vannerson.
The Chihuahuas aren't the first dogs the humane society has had to socialize. Several dogs that find themselves there have problems being with people — and other dogs. Socializing a dog is different for each dog, but one of the main things they do at the humane society is build trust with the dog and make sure that each dog is comfortable.
"We do a lot of socialization. We do a lot of interaction with toys and things like that on a daily basis," says Vannerson.
Even though there's still a lot more work to be done, Vannerson is already seeing the Chihuahuas make progress.
"It's only been, what — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday — four days, and I've seen tremendous change in some of them already," says Vannerson.
Vannerson says it could take several weeks for the Chihuahuas to be ready for adoption. In the meantime, she says they will continue to socialize and nurture the dogs back to good health.
