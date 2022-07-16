People brought in about 100 dogs and cats to a low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Local 6 met people and pets from across west Kentucky who drove in for the event.
Cars lined up in front of the shelter in a long line. Volunteers and employees picked up each dog or cat at their owner's car and brought them inside for vaccines and bundles that included Parvo/Distemper, Bordetella/Kennel Cough, and Rabies. Microchipping was also available.
"I love seeing this," said Executive Director, Traci Phelps. "I think because of the low-cost aspect of it and things are so expensive right now people can't take care of the animals as well. That is one of the things that I love about this is the fact that we can do this and if we can lower the cost of vaccines and things for the public it might mean the difference between them surrendering the animal or being able to keep it in their home."
'It keeps them healthy and it protects them from all the environmental bacteria and viruses that go around," said Veterinarian, Dr. Niki Henderson.
In addition to the vaccine clinic the McCracken County Humane Society also held a huge yard sale to raise money for the shelter.
"It helps us pay for everything from food to toys," said Phelps. "Those donations are so important."
Phelps says the over all mission of the day is to love on pets, protecting them like members of the family, and finding the rest forever homes.
"We have so many great animals that are just waiting to go home," said Phelps.
Phelps says they do plan to hold another vaccine clinic in the fall and are also discussing another yard sale to raise money for the shelter.
