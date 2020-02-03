MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Whether they were abused or abandoned, the goal is to make them more adoptable. The McCracken County Humane Society is working with a professional trainer to help more dogs find their forever homes.
The Humane Society is partnering with Rebecca Cassidy, owner of River Retriever Kennels, LLC, through a $22,000 grant from PetSmart Charities Partners.
"I feel very blessed that we've gotten this grant, because it's another way to get these animals into homes," said McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, weather permitting, Cassidy would work for two hours with Humane Society staff members — teaching them how to train the shelter dogs basic obedience, such as the heel, sit, down and stay commands.
Some of the dogs being trained have been at the Humane Society for a very long time. They include 1-year-old Brody, an owner-surrendered Lab mix that has been at the Humane Society for six months, 4-year-old Jacob, an abandoned boxer, terrier and American pit bull mix that has been at the Humane Society for a year, and 5-year-old Gorgo, an abandoned female pit bull mix that has been there for a year-and-a-half.
"It's the dogs that have been left behind. It's the dogs we couldn't fix that weigh on me," said Vannerson.
"It's hard to see a lot of the dogs here because they don't know why they're here," added Cassidy."There are several court cases that are here that you walk by and you see them. And sometimes with court cases, we're not able to get our hands on them to actually start training. So a lot of negative behaviors develop in the kennel."
By working with Cassidy, the hope is to not only make more Humane Society dogs adoptable, but to ensure they find homes that will keep them long-term.
"So, I think one thing that sparked getting this grant done is trying to get more dogs adopted where people are not returning them," said Cassidy. "Because a lot of dogs get adopted. But they get returned, because owners don't know where to reach out for training and how to continue on training. So our goal is to get these dogs the basic knowledge, especially on leash, get them adopted."
But training the dogs to be more adoptable can be a challenge, because many had been abused or abandoned. In fact, a good Samaritan brought a pit bull mix puppy to the Humane Society Monday morning, after seeing the dog get tossed out of a car.
"I had a dog just last week that — he came from an abusive area and we were working. And he just grabbed my pants leg. And it's one of those — dog is not aggressive. But he's scared," said Cassidy.
Vannerson said from October through December of last year, the Humane Society took in 338 animals that were abused, abandoned or in hoarding cases. That total was more than double the intakes during the same time period in 2018.
Although many of the dogs that Cassidy is working with were once in bad situations, the training is paying off. Cassidy said she's worked with about 30 dogs at the Humane Society since late November, and several of them have been matched with forever homes.
"You know, are they going to be perfect out the door? No. It's going to take owners bonding with these dogs and continuing to work with them," said Cassidy. "But it's good to see that dogs that we have worked with are — they're getting adopted."
Cassidy said she'll be working with the McCracken County Humane Society for a year, and hopes to train at least 100 dogs.
All the dogs (Brody, Jacob and Gordo) seen in the video above are available for adoption. To see what other dogs are looking for forever homes, visit www.mccrackenhumane.org/adoption or follow the McCracken County Humane Society on Facebook.