PADUCAH — A man accused of walking away from a McCracken County Jail work detail in April has been arrested in Paducah, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says 29-year-old Clifton Crumble was arrested around 12:42 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 25th Street and Laclede Avenue.
An officer stopped Crumble because the bicycle allegedly had improper equipment, the police department says. During the stop, the police department claims, Crumble refused to tell the officer his name, but he had bank cards with his name on them. Other officers who knew who he was recognized him as well, the police department says.
Crumble was wanted on a warrant charging him with escape after he allegedly left a jail work detail at Mount Kenton Cemetery on Lone Oak Road on April 7.
He was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.