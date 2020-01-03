BURNA, KY — Livingston County is saving thousands of dollars with the help of inmates.
The county does not have a jail, so it is using state inmates from McCracken County to provide free labor. The inmates mow grass, clean buildings and more.
Their latest project is at the American Legion Post 217 in Burna.
Dean Hamblin is a veteran and electrician by trade.
He is also a McCracken County Jail inmate in Livingston County's work program.
"I enjoy it," said Hamblin. "It feels good to do something, to help out, and save these guys money."
The program began in July 2019. Livingston County Jailer Benji Guill said since its start, it has made a difference.
"I think we're saving, probably, our taxpayers — including cities, counties and different organizations, like the legion — I think we're saving them a substantial amount of money a year. I would guess at least a $100,000, maybe even more," said Guill.
The inmates started remodeling the American Legion in Burna, which is nearly 70 years old. They added a bathroom, and are continuing interior and exterior tasks.
American Legion Post 217 member Larry Porter said the work benefits the inmates and the Livingston County community.
"It's really, really helped us a lot," said Porter. He said the program has saved them $15,000.
"We have to generate our own money, and we don't have a check coming in every month to say this does this and this does that," said Porter. "We couldn't have done this without the help of the inmates."
Hamblin and another inmate are veterans looking forward to joining the American Legion when they get out.
"It's like coming home, be the best way to put it," said Hamblin. "It's just like you were saying earlier, that home feeling to be accepted."
Inmates have helped others and built bonds through the program, something they plan to continue in the community.
The inmates work five days a week.
One day is removed from every inmate's sentence after they complete 40 hours of work.