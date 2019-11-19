MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Overcrowding in jails is a nationwide problem, and we've covered it many times in the Local 6 area.
The McCracken County Jail has about 82 more inmates than it should.
"When you first come in this jail, you are definitely going to the floor," said inmate Donnie Churchwell. He's a state inmate in McCracken County, where many inmates sleep on mattresses on the floor.
The jail and annex building are supposed to house 471 inmates, but there are 553.
"When you walk into a place like this and you already feel alone, you know? But you come in, to feel like you are in the way of someone or you come in and you're on the floor," Kimberley Cowsert said. "People are stepping over you."
She's been in jail for several months and knows what it feels like when you see a new inmate enter an already overcrowded jail.
"You try not to not make someone feel welcome, but you see them, and your first response is oh no. You already know what is going to happen," Cowsert said. "That's another individual to share the shower with, or now you don't have a seat at the table to eat your meal."
Jailer David Knight said the jail's attorney will not allow cameras in the back, so we have included footage from 2018 of overcrowding, where you can see mattresses on the ground in the cell. There were not enough beds.
Churchwell met with his cellmates to create a list of what can be done to help the overcrowding issue.
Their ideas include:
— Classify inmates faster, so inmates can get into work programs quicker and earn 90 days off their sentence.
— Give a standard bond amount across the board for certain charges.
— Treat drug addiction as an illness, not a crime.
— Give more probation for nonviolent offenders.
— Give bond credit for all inmates.
— Create more work release options for inmates.
— Better evaluate the mentally ill to place them in institutions that can care for them.
"Most of these cells in the back were designed for 14 people. Well, they add three double racks on each one of them. That made them 20 people. Well, you've got 20 people in there with 16 on the floor," Churchwell described. "That's just a lot of animosity (and) a lot of problems when you get that many people. You can't get up and move around."
Churchwell and Cowsert said they are getting out soon, but overcrowding is a long-term issue.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections says as of Sept. 15, 2019, there are more than 24,000 inmates in Kentucky.