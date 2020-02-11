MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County, come October, you'll be paying more on your insurance bills.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court approved the new insurance premium tax during Monday's meeting. It aims to help with the county's current budget shortfall.
If you live in McCracken County, you'll see a 6.9% increase on your auto and life insurance per year. Other types of insurance, like home insurance, will see a 4.9% increase.
Kentucky Farm Bureau Agency Manager Ricky Greenwell says for the past two weeks, he's been dealing with calls from customers who are concerned about the insurance premium tax.
"If you reside in the borders of McCracken County, then you're going to pay this tax," Greenwell said.
He said the county came up with a tax that can affect everyone, from car insurance to home insurance and all other risks. Greenwell said the average car insurance bill would go up to $69 a year. Divide that by 12, that's about $5.75 a month.
For home insurance, he said the average is about $98 a year.
"It's not a great deal of money as long as you've got that in your budget," Greenwell said. "If you don't have any excess in your budget, that can be a big deal. So, there's a lot of people living on a fixed income. There's a lot of seniors that just barely get by. Yeah, that's going to hurt."
He said it could also hurt businesses in the county that pay a lot for insurance.
"For $150 to $200, people are not going to move out the county," Greenwell said. "You know, that's just not going to happen. But it is one more straw on the camel's back, and how many straws can you put on a camel's back before it breaks?"
Greenwell said for homeowners, their escrows will increase with the new tax. He advises reaching out to your insurance agent if you have any questions.
The current rates for the tax are:
- Casualty insurance: 4.9%
- Automobile: 6.9%
- Inland marine: 4.9%
- Fire and allied perils: 4.9%
- Health: NONE
- Life: 6.9%
- All other risks: 4.9%