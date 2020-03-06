MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local leaders are backing a Kentucky House bill aiming to help lower jail costs. McCracken County is looking at a large deficit, with the jail being a huge expense — costing almost $3 million a year.
"McCracken County is one of the most expensive jails in the state," McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones said.
Currently, more than 500 inmates are sitting in the McCracken County Jail. Taxpayers are footing the bill for half of them.
"We bring in about $5 million but spend somewhere between $7 million and $8 million. We lose between $2 million to $3 million. It's going to be a little less than $3 million this year," Jones said.
Kentucky House Bill 410 is taking aim at keeping more inmates out of the cells by amending pretrial release and bail options for certain defendants.
"Hypothetically, if 100 of these county inmates were able to be released on this new house bill," McCracken County Jailer David Knight said. "That would free up room for state and federal inmates that do pay."
Jones said it would save the county more than $1 million.
"What we want to do is try to run it at less of a loss," Jones said. "The way to do that, in my opinion, is to reduce the number of county inmates to 150."
Jones and Knight see freeing up space for more federal and state inmates as a way to ease the burden on the county. It would mean the county would not have to pay for those inmates. Jones said the McCracken County Fiscal Court plans on visiting the Henderson County Jail next week to see how it operates.