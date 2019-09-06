MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A McCracken County Jail inmate is facing new charges after deputies say he asked an underage teen to perform sexual acts.
On Thursday, 21-year-old Trevon Elmore of Paducah, was found to be improperly using electronics within the jail.
An investigation found that Elmore had used video chat to ask a 17-year-old to perform sex acts and show intimate body parts on two occasions. Both incidents happened within the past few days.
Elmore confirmed what was found during an interview. He was charged with two counts each of use of a minor in a sexual performance and prohibited use of electronic system to procure a minor for sex offenses.
Elmore is currently awaiting sentencing on different charges.