PADUCAH — Inmates at the McCracken County Jail are working on their second chance with the jail's electrical program. Nine inmates graduated from the program Wednesday, and can take the skills they learned into the working world once they're released.
The inmates participated in the program to fix the mistakes that landed them behind bars, while setting themselves up for a future career.
Bradley Mitchell says the process is difficult to go through.
"You feel very ashamed of yourself for the decisions you've made. Now I feel like, not only do I have an opportunity to better myself, but with the kind of opportunities that are available with this field, I can take care of my family," Mitchell says. "Start righting some of the wrongs where I've left them behind to take care of thereselves. Do things in a positive manner. Be the man that I was called to be."
Dean Hamblin is another inmate who graduated from the program. Hamblin thinks these types of programs are rewarding for the inmates who can participate.
"For one, it gives you something productive to do with your time, and something that will pay off in the end, of course. We're thankful that we got Buzz Vontesmar and David Knight that'll provide a program like this," Hamblin says.
Mitchell had no experience working in the electrical field before the program. Graduating means he's ready to use his knowledge and skills to get a job.
"I'm confident to take these challenges now, to take electrical tests that I never felt like I could have passed. I've passed this, and it feels great," Mitchell said. "Since graduating high school, I haven't received any type of diploma. I haven't done anything meaningful like this. I'm excited about this and the opportunities that are going to come from this."
Buzz Vontesmar, the course's instructor, is helping the inmates he taught by reaching out to businesses to help get them jobs.
McCracken County Jailer David Knight says they also offer programs in welding, HVAC work, and will have a barge deckhand course available.
Knight says inmates also have the ability to get their general education diploma through some of the courses they offer.