PADUCAH — Another day of graduation for McCracken County Jail inmates: 18 of them graduated in the jail's first barge deckhand program and second welding program class on Wednesday.
The goal of these programs is to lower the recidivism rate for inmates in the jail by teaching them job skills.
The deckhand program is the newest edition of classes the jail offers. But something you might notice in our previous coverage is the lack of female inmates involved. McCracken County Jailer David Knight said there's a reason for that.
"There’s not nearly as many state female inmates as there are male state inmates. Just because of the reduced number of them, it makes it more of a challenge to go through," Knight said. "Out of 500 male inmates, 270 something of them are state inmates, and then we get down to 10 or 12 for a class."
Knight added that there are only about 40 female state inmates, and only one or two of them meet the state qualifications to participate in the classes.
The jail is working on having a master gardening program for female inmates. It would help them learn skills for jobs like landscaping. He says the state's strict requirements make it a long process to start new programs.
"All those that are involved in these are sentenced inmates that are state level. The state has to approve for these folks to get outside of the building. That's why it's predominantly men," Knight said.
One way Knight and his team can get around that is by having the gardening program available in the jail itself, not the annex. While the program is still in the early stages, Knight said it could be available within the next two months.
The McCracken County Jail is working with the city of Paducah on an agreement to have inmates perform maintenance work in city parks.