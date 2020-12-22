MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The concern for inmates nationwide increases as jails see more COVID-19 cases.
The McCracken County Jail has reported 19 more positive inmates since last week.
Jailer David Knight said only male inmates have tested positive in both the main part of the jail and the units.
Local 6 reported on Knight's announcement last week, that two inmates had tested positive for the virus. Knight said was the first positive case they had among inmates.
Since that report, we have received more than a dozen calls and emails from people concerned about the health of their family members in jail.
"[Last] Sunday was when we got the first one, and then we've averaged four to six a day since then," said Knight.
He said there are now 21 inmates and five deputies who have tested positive.
Knight said they cannot tell how the virus was contracted. He said everyone has been given masks to wear, but he cannot force them to wear it.
He added that those who have tested positive or have been exposed are being quarantined.
" We've moved the positive cases into a cell where, with other positive cases and then the cell that they come out of, they're considered exposed," said Knight.
"So no one will go into that cell for at least another 14 days until we make sure that it's clear."
Knight said they have 2,000 COVID-19 swab tests for inmates, with him buying and the Purchase Area District Health department giving them 1,300.
"I've had the first form of the test, which was actually the blood test, had them since probably June, so we've had a type of test for quite a while," said Knight.
"It's the swab tests that we just got in the past few weeks. "
The jailer said they tested for antibodies before he reported the cases last week.
Local 6 got more than a dozen calls and emails from family members in the past week, saying the jail was hiding information about the development of COVID-19 cases.
Individuals said jail staff charged inmates $25 for COVID-19 tests.
" You telling me that's the first I've heard of it, I have not received a single phone call or complaint form an inmate about these COVID tests being charged," said Knight.
"Typically in a non-COVID environment, they do have to pay a $10 sick call fee, or a $20 doctor's fee depending on if they've seen a doctor or a nurse, they should not be charged for this [COVID-19] test, if they see a doctor for other reasons, yes a $20 charge would be appropriate."
They also mentioned lies about the number of cases, withheld tests from inmates, and threatened to take away privileges from inmates for talking with their families.
" We understand they're still human beings, we are concerned about their health, we have 24-hour doctors available and we stay in constant contact with them and the health department," said Knight.
"We're not overlooking anyone, we're not hiding anything, so those who feel like we're hiding something, we're not."
Knight said there are sick call forms available for all inmates to fill out everyday.
We asked several concerned family members of jail inmates to speak publicly about what their loved ones were telling them. They said they were not comfortable talking on camera, because they did not want their family members to get in trouble.
"There is a break in communication is what I say, from what an inmate tells a family member is actually happening, and I think I told you before, they call us and say the same thing, we'll go talk to the inmate and they'll say 'I never said anything like that,'" said Knight.
"I'm not sure why they're doing what they're doing but I assume there trying to get out of jail, they're not going to get out of jail with COVID, the health department actually thinks they're safer in jail than they are outside, especially if they're positive."
Knight said there have been challenges with the quarantine of inmates because of the jail's size.
They have classifications of inmates that can't be roomed together, like sex offenders and murderers. He said they been able to properly quarantine them so far.
Knight said they have more than 450 inmates, so far about 60 have requested COVID-19 tests.
There are 68 deputies in total that work for the jail. Knight said with five out now, there are deputies working overtime to fill those gaps until they return to work.
"We have another four, five out with other illnesses, you know it's still flu season, and cold season, and all the other stuff that goes on top of it."
He said at this rate, they anticipate more positive cases, but they have a cell already available to house those inmates.