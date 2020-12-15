MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Jails and prisons nationwide are dealing with growing COVID-19 cases.
Family members and inmates have voiced concerns because of the close proximity of cells.
The McCracken County Jail is dealing with its first COVID-19 cases, Jailer David Knight says. He says his jail was COVID-19 free until Monday.
"Both of them were tested just routinely at the hospital, not showing any symptoms at all, and they come back positive," Knight said. He said both inmates are in quarantine.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department confirmed one case, and said the health department is waiting to receive the second inmate's results.
How did two inmates who never left jail contract COVID-19? "In talking to the doctors and the epidemiologists, I mean, it's possible that it could come in on any hard surface that would have been delivered," said Knight. "Whether it would have been through commissary or a food vendor box, there's just a number of ways it could have.
Graves County Jailer George Workman said his jail has not had an inmate test positive since the start of the pandemic. Both jailers said there have been cases among staff members, however.
Koster said the McCracken County Jail has a few pending COVID-19 tests for staff members.
The families of inmates have called Local 6 over the past months, concerned about late access to masks. They have reiterated that they do not want their relatives who are there temporarily to serve a death sentence because of a lack of resources and aid.
One mother said her son called concerned about his health, saying that he just received his mask yesterday.
"We started handing them out one day last week. I said Friday earlier. It may have been Wednesday," said Knight. "They'd been making them for about a week and a half, two weeks, and they made the last set to where everyone got them over the weekend, and we passed them out yesterday."
Local 6 asked Knight why inmates didn't get the masks months ago?
"With them being quarantined and making sure that they weren't sick then, there was no benefit to them having the mask since they all live together and they never leave that facility," said Knight. "You know, the cell or the facility, now just to clear that up: If they did go to the hospital or doctor's office or for whatever reason, then they were provided masks at that point."
There were also concerns about the close proximity of inmates. Knight said the jail has 11 large cells that can hold up to 30 people and a few smaller cells.
He said the jail does not have enough room for inmates to self-isolate.
The jail's capacity is 470 inmates, and it has a little over 450 inmates now. New inmates are quarantined together for 14 days before joining the general population.
Knight said there are medical resources for inmates, along with extra sanitizers.
"I want the community to know that we are deeply concerned about the health of these inmates, and as well as the staff, doing everything above what is asked of us, that their safety is taken care of if they need medical care," said Knight. "It's available to them, and if they have any questions at all about being tested, the test is available to anyone who exhibits symptoms, so we'll be able to test them and know the answer in about 10 to 15 minutes."
The Kentucky Department of Corrections has this list of key initiatives on their website.
Knight said he is following the CDC guidelines and in close contact with the health department to keep staff and inmates safe.
The growing number of cases is affecting prisons statewide as well, perhaps at a higher rate than local jails.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections reported more than 3,000 positive inmate cases in their prisons, with 419 active cases.
These numbers look different in local jails. Knight said there may be a few reasons for the difference in positive cases.
"Prisons they're [prisoners] generally there, and they stay there for very long periods of time, where we constantly have people coming and going, and that's the biggest difference." said Knight. "They have big yards that they go out and congregate in, where we don't."
Knight said he hasn't heard of a specific plan when it comes to vaccines, but will offer them to inmates when they're available, but they will not be forced.