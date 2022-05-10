MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The race for McCracken County Judge Executive is one of several garnering the local spotlight in the upcoming Kentucky primary election. Matt Moore is challenging the incumbent Craig Clymer. The race took an interesting turn.
Both candidates were set to have a debate Tuesday morning on The Greg Dunker Show on 94.3 FM. Dunker opened the segment detailing that Moore had set the date and time for the debate, but cancelled because he would not be in Paducah Tuesday morning. At the tail end of the radio segment, Clymer revealed he hired a private investigating to follow Moore and learned that Moore was in Paducah during the time of the radio segment.
Clymer explained why he decided to hire a private investigator to follow Moore.
"From what people told me, I was very suspicious that he would not show up for the debate this morning. And that he would have some excuse for not showing up," Clymer said.
The private investigator captured a picture of Moore at the Lone Oak CVS around the time the radio segment was airing.
"He said he had a closing in Murray at eight o'clock this morning, a home sale closing, he's a realtor, and that was why he couldn't be here this morning," Clymer said, detailing why Moore claimed he wasn't available. "So I hired this investigator to follow him and saw that rather him being in Murray at eight o'clock this morning, he was in Lone Oak."
Moore says he let the radio station know five days ago that he couldn't make it to the debate.
"My work schedule changes daily, hourly," Moore said. "I dropped my son off at school and had to go pick up some medicine at CVS for the children. That's when I got my picture made by the private investigator. Then got my day started going through town, making my calls, and operating my businesses like I do. So then a short time after we see this come up online and of course it was very disturbing to me, and my kids, and my family."
Clymer is questioning Moore's ability to run the county while having several other business commitments. Moore, however, says it won't be an issue if he's elected.
"You can't do this job here, and run four businesses. And if he did have a closing, which I think he did not, if he did have a closing that just verifies that he's too busy to do this job," Clymer said.
"A couple of these entities are going to take a back seat and I'm going to hold off on those. A couple of them, they run thereself, and don't retain any of my time," Moore said. "So I'm going 100%, full force, into the Judge Executive position."
Clymer says he's open to having a debate with Moore ahead of the election next week. However, Moore says following what happened today he's no longer interested in taking part in a debate with Clymer.
The polls for the primary election will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.