MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two major joint projects between the city of Paducah and McCracken County — the creation of an outdoor sports complex and improvements to the 911 system — are at a standstill, awaiting interlocal agreements between the two government bodies. In a strongly worded letter sent Wednesday, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer accuses Paducah Mayor George Bray of misrepresenting the conditions of memorandums of understanding the bodies agreed to regarding those projects.
The MOUs each say the city and county agree that they should work together on each of the respective projects. To actually move forward with the projects, the two governing bodies need to sign interlocal agreements.
During a Paducah City Commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor George Bray said 911 center improvements are the city's main focus, and that he'd told Clymer the city wouldn't sign the agreement for the sports complex until the 911 center agreement is signed and ready to go.
Clymer's letter — which was shared with other local leaders and which a member of the McCracken County Fiscal Court shared with Local 6 — says the MOUs for each project are not tied together or conditioned upon one another.
"The representation that the MOU contract was conditioned upon a 911 MOU contract is inaccurate, both factually and legally," Clymer writes. The judge executive writes that "there was never so much as a mention that the two were, or could be, or should be, contingent upon one another. Contrarily, both the City and the County recognized that because they are totally separate and unrelated projects, it would be expected that they would proceed on different, unrepeated timelines."
Additionally, Clymer writes that each of the MOUs contains an "entire agreement" clause stating "This MOU expresses the complete agreement of the parties and supersedes all prior written or oral agreements or understandings [of the parties]."
Clymer also writes that the MOUs for both projects include statements that the city and the county both commit in good faith and with diligence to work toward fair partnerships on the projects.
The judge executive writes that, when he and Bray met on Friday to review the city's and the county's drafts on the sports complex interlocal agreement, he asked Bray "if I told you that I would sign the Sports ILA with whatever terms the City desires, would you sign it?" and Bray said he would not until the county signs the ILA for the 911 project.
"That is a clear violation of the Sports MOU," Clymer writes. "Refusal to negotiate and execute."
Clymer claims that refusal will result in consultant fees for work that can't be performed, loss of the use of Bluegrass Downs and loss of economic benefit caused by the delay in building the sports complex. He estimates that those costs would total $3 million per month.
The judge executive stresses that the county is committed to both projects. "I sincerely do not know what more the County can do to assure that we want a full partnership. If you will tell me, I will try to do it," he writes. "We have signed a MOU legally binding us (and you) to 'commit in good faith to upgrading the 911 Communication System, as soon as such upgrades are feasible, subject to final design plans.' The parties agreed to explore options for cost optimization, including but not limited, to state and regional collaboration.'"
Later in his letter, Clymer writes that the irony is that "The City will not allow the Sports Complex to go forward because the City suspects that It cannot trust the County to honor Its MOU commitment. Meanwhile there is no doubt that the City will not honor its MOU commitment; having stated that the City will not sign, regardless of the term."
"I encourage you to reconsider," Clymer writes. "I encourage you to let us move forward as intended. The City and the County have had a great working relationship, for our mutual benefit, built on trust. This issue has created an unnecessary, unwarranted obstacle to our relationship, not limited to the current matter, I fear. This is an easy fix. Let's sign the Sports contracts and let the Complex move forward while we work mutually, at the same time, moving the 911 upgrade forward."
Local 6 has reached out to Bray for comment on the letter. Bray says he's traveling today, but we will speak with him on Friday.
Download the document below to read Clymer's letter in full.