PADUCAH — Tuesday may impact the budget for the new terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport. The McCracken County Fiscal Court will vote on whether to pay for invoices for the new terminal.
In a letter, McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones says he'll vote against paying for airport sewer invoices for the terminal project.
He said that should save McCracken County taxpayers about $100,000.
During the previous airport board meeting, Jones and County Commissioner Bill Bartleman asked the airport board to return funds the airport was given by the city and the county.
Jones says that would have saved the city and county $1 million each.
The request was made because Jones says the airport received more funding than expected from state grants.
Now, the airport board waits for the decision about the invoices commissioners are expected to make during Tuesday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting.
On Monday, the airport board's finance committee met to discuss its operational budget.
"We've always been running a deficit," Barkley Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says. "And so my goal is to eventually take us off and be self-sufficient, but it's going to take time. You know, the expenses, they keep on increasing just like everyone else during the pandemic and the last couple of years with inflation."
However, the airport may have another concern, specifically with the new terminal.
Last week, the McCracken County Fiscal Court tabled the decision on whether to pay invoices for the new terminal project.
"Hoping the meeting tomorrow that, that they'll reconsider their decision to table, to table those invoices and pay us, because without their help, the airport can sustain itself," Rouleau says.
Jones told Local 6 the court will probably pay the invoices that total more than $800,000 for the terminal project. However, Jones said he made his decision because his loyalty lies with McCracken County taxpayers.
"Lawyers could quibble over that issue, but generally here's the deal," Jones says. "If you're an airport that's dependent upon one county and one city for your operations, then you owe them the duty of loyalty."
Local 6 also talked with Rouleau about Jones' decision and next steps the board would take if the fiscal court would not vote to pay for the sewer project.
Rouleau said he's waiting for the fiscal court to make the final decision Tuesday before he takes further action.
The fiscal court will meet to discuss the tabled invoices at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McCracken County Courthouse.
Download the document below to read Jones' letter.