MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A meeting between two local leaders could soon spark some movement on key projects for Paducah and McCracken County, which will directly impact you and your family.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray met Monday afternoon to go over the outdoor sports complex and E-911 center projects. The two projects have been sitting still as the city and the county work to negotiate inter-local agreements.
Clymer explained during Monday's fiscal court meeting that it could be just a matter of weeks until an inter-local agreement is set for the sports complex project. McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle, McCracken County Project Manager Steve Ervin and Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan have been meeting to go over the terms of the agreements. On Tuesday, county leaders made a point to reassure they're committed to both projects.
Clymer said his meeting with Bray helped the two reach a joint position on where the projects stand.
"He also agreed that the 911 project and sports complex are separate and unrelated to one another, so I guess we made some progress there," Clymer said.
When it comes to the sports complex, the county feels it’s farther along than 911 and needs to get started sooner rather than later. On top of that, the county is already spending money on the complex.
"We're paying the consultants some $50,000 a month to do work that can't be done until we get these, this inter-local agreement," Clymer said. "That's been on hold for, probably the contracts have been ready for six or eight months or so."
County leaders also each emphasized they are fully committed to the 911 center improvements, as they directly apply to public safety for city and county residents.
"I think myself, the judge and the other two commissioners are 110% in favor of getting this done. We just have to have more information," Commissioner Jeff Parker said.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, who serves on the Joint City-County 911 Committee, gave a short update on their progress.
"The big expense item is the radio network, how the 911 operator then communicates to first responders wherever they are in the community," Jones said. "That's what's driving the cost of this."
"Communications for first responders, public safety, is essential. It's a critical part of the job," Clymer added.
The sports complex and 911 center projects can't get started until those inter-local agreements are drafted and signed. Once those are done, they will be binding agreements for the city and the county to jointly fund and see out the projects.
The city and county have previously signed memorandums of understanding for both the 911 center improvements and the sports complex. Those agreements say both the county and the city agree the two projects will be beneficial.