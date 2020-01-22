MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has been looking through the numbers and trying to make sense of McCracken County's financial problems.
"Our general fund balance has essentially evaporated over the last decade," says Jones.
Jones believes unless something changes, the general fund will run out of money by 2022, and the county won't be able to pay its bills.
"In September of 2022 that we will hit our first iceberg. That ship will hit that iceberg, and we will be in position now to where we can't pay things like wages," says Jones.
Jones says the county's general fund has dwindled by millions of dollars over the past several years. In October of 2011, the general fund had more than $5 million, but by October of 2018 it had decreased to just over $760,000. In October of 2019, the general fund was sitting at just over $1 million, but Jones says the only reason it increased was because they stopped writing checks for certain non-essential things, such as scholarship funds.
"Now is the time to be responsible, and step up, and say we can't defer costs that we have," says Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
In order to help fix the county's financial problems, taxpayers might have to pay more. Clymer is proposing the county impose an 8% insurance tax to create new revenue. He maintains that, at this point, the county doesn't have many other options.
"It needs to be a tax that raises the amount of money we need to operate on, but yet does not put a burden on the community or the individuals in the community," says Clymer.
Jones agrees that some type of new tax is needed, but says even with that tax, the county will still have to find other ways to fix its financial issues.
"Does the insurance tax suddenly give us — it's not like the county will have won the lottery," says Jones.
The other county commissioners are weighing on this issue too. Commissioner Bill Bartleman sent us this statement:
"The problem is that past fiscal courts made long-term financial commitments without a source of long-term funding to pay the commitments. Examples are borrowing money to pay for the Murray State building, to pay incentives for a couple of economic development projects and a new emergency services center. Bond payments on those are about $3 million a year. Also, they committed $125,000 a year for a scholarship program so all students who qualify get the first two years of college at WKCTC free. Also, $250,000 a year for economic development. All are worthy projects intended to help the community. We continue to review those to assess the Level of required funding to keep those in place. Before these projects were approved by previous fiscal courts, the county had about $7 million in reserves (savings). In October 2018, we had less than $1 million because of the deficit spending to meet those obligations. That caused the county’s bond rating to be reduced. If we continue deficit spending, our reserve will be gone within 2 years. Also, pension costs have increased dramatically and will continue to increase over the next 4 or 5 years by nearly $1 million. We have no control over that cost. If we cut funds in the sheriff’s office, we’d have to reduce the number of deputies and that creates a safety issue for all residents. One area we will continue to study is the cost of operating the jail. It currently costs $3 million from the general fund . We have to make sure it’s operating as efficiently as possible. Also, some employees need raises. Some jail positions pay $12 an hour, which causes high turnover. Another major financial issue is paying for 911 operations. The current land line fee does pay the operating costs, let alone the equipment costs. Unfortunately, we’ll have to find a way to fund 911 no matter what we decide on the insurance tax. Also, we have to be prepared to finance economic development incentives if we get a major industrial prospect that will create good paying, career-sustaining jobs. Some of the incentives in the past, in my view, were not good investments — they created low-paying jobs, but we still have financial obligations. None of us want to raise taxes, but we also don’t want to cut important services. If fiscal courts eight or ten years ago had taken advantage allowable small increases in the property tax, we would not be in this situation. we have one of the lowest property tax rates in the state. In fact , property taxes have decreased by 14 percent Omer the last 30 years, while other agencies have increased taxes. School taxes have gone up more than 60 percent Many cities and counties have imposed an insurance tax because it is spread over a large portion of the population."
And Commissioner Jeff Parker sent us the following statement:
"McCracken county is in a tough spot financially. We didn't get her over night, and most certainly cannot get out of it overnight. There are several contributing factors which date back several years. Past fiscal courts made decisions weather right or wrong we have to live with. When these decisions were made we had several million dollars in reserve funds. These funds were used up over the past several years to make bond payments on these special projects, and also to help balance the budget. We have a rising state pension crisis which costs the county approximately $400,000.00 per year, and also a jail which is hemorrhaging approximately 3 million per year. The court is considering several ways to raise additional revenue , and nothing is off the table Including some sort of Insurance tax. the Fiscal Court this year will be approximately 2 million short on funding. This includes a budget deficit, E911, economic development, pension, jail, road maintenance, community services such as ball parks etc. If we are not careful, and do not address the situation now then in 12 to 18 months at the current rate of maintaining as we are. We could possibly be upside down and in dire financial situations."
The McCracken County Fiscal Court's next meeting is Jan. 27. Members are expected to discuss the proposed insurance tax.