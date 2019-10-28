MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are considering ways to beautify and improve Carson Park in Paducah.
During Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, Commissioner Eddie Jones talked about possible ways of enhancing both the park's function and appearance.
"Community development is economic development. And if you don't do it, then you don't get that 'wow' factor. This could very easily look so much nicer," Jones said.
Jones said one way to improve the park is to get rid of the chainlink fence.
"I think it's a worthy goal of county government. This is property that we own in the city," Jones said. "And frankly, if somebody else owned 25 acres in the city and surrounded it with chainlink fence, I suspected we'd be a little bit irritated with them."
Jones proposes replacing the chainlink fence with a farm-style alternative.
"When we drive through Lexington, we see those horse farms and we like them," said Jones. "And I think we got 25 acres right in the middle of our city that could resemble a horse farm and be more inviting."
Jones said another way to improve the park is to renovate Floral Hall.
"Floral Hall originally had windows in it. And for some reason, 20 years ago, they just decided to take all the windows out. I think we turned Floral Hall into something that looks like our dad's, our granddad's shed," Jones said. "I've seen halls. It's not a hall. We call it a hall. But it could be a nice-looking horse barn. It certanily could look a lot nicer than it looks in its present state."
Additional possibilities include putting in picnic tables and other amenities. Ultimately, Jones said the goal is to make Carson Park not only better-looking, but more welcoming.
"Perfect place for the farmer's market if that ever needs to be relocated or have an annex to the farmer' market that's surrounded by all those residences," Jones said. I just think we have a real opportunity to improve that park. Carson's Park's kind of the forgotten park."
During the Monday's fiscal court meeting, Jones estimated that improving Carson Park in a multitude of ways would require $150,000 to $200,000. He then made a motion to request $50,000 from Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) to start replacing the chainlink fence.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said while he supports improving Carson Park, he said PACRO money should be used for job creation. Bartleman said more planning needs to be done first, including discussions of what the park can be used for, before money is spent.
"We also need to do something to improve its usage. And that may require trying to at least get that one clause in the deed restriction changed to be able to open it up for other uses. Because right now, it's underutilized and I think it's a gem for the city where its located," said Bartleman. But I think it's not being utilized the way it could, and that's because of the restrictions that exist."
Bartleman then made a motion to table the original motion of requesting funding from PACRO. That way, the Fiscal Court can do more planning and discussions on the proposed improvements at Carson Park.
"If we do more planning, we know how we're going to develop the park. It could be that it does create jobs, is an economic development asset.But we need to make sure we determine that before we allocate that money," said Bartleman.
The fiscal court ultimately decided Monday night to table the original motion of requesting PACRO money. But discussions on improving Carson Park will continue in future meetings.
Carson Park has been the site of various big events, including last year's The Wall that Heals and the annual McCracken County Fair.