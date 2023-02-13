MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A proposed joint agreement with the benefit of the community in mind: McCracken County leaders discussed a potential comprehensive plan with the city of Paducah on Monday. It could lead to future projects that impact your daily life. The agreement would focus on improving the local economy over the next 20 years.
County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin explained some of the key aspects of a joint comprehensive plan.
"Looking at transportation long term, obviously roads don't care about borders, land use also," Ervin said.
Then there's the matter of Paducah's E-911 center. An improvement project for the center is currently a joint venture between the city and county.
"The RFP for the radio system and the issues of governance and how we're going to pay for it and wrapping it all together with an interlocal agreement is still out there on the table," said Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle.
There was some discussion about the possibility of having two separate dispatch centers, one for the county and one for the city. Judge Executive Craig Clymer says the project needs to show unity between the two local government bodies.
"Before we start talking about, seriously, about separate dispatch, we need to exhaust all efforts and perhaps come to some kind of compromises as the city would with us," Clymer said.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones ended the discussion with some concerns on the price of the project. Jones also said there's a possibility it could be cheaper for the city and county to have their own dispatch centers.
"I'm not looking to save nickels and dimes here," Jones said. "But I want the city to come to this topic with some interest of, 'Well, how much should we pay for dispatch?'"
The joint city-county 911 commission was disbanded earlier this year. A working group will be set up with local leaders and first responders to find out what the best path forward will be for the 911 center.
The proposed comprehensive agreement between the city and the county would cost $150,000 and would be split between the two. The Paducah City Commission will have its first reading of the ordinance introducing that agreement at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.