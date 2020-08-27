MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Laura is leaving a path of destruction as it makes its way across the United States. It first made Landfall in Louisiana and now it's heading towards the Local 6 region.
"It's very unusual," says McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield.
Usually by the time a hurricane gets to our area, it breaks apart. But forecast models show Laura sticking together. Mansfield is preparing for whatever Laura brings.
"When we get around 3inches in a two- or three-hour time frame, it becomes serious," says Mansfield.
Mansfield has alerted emergency personal to be on stand by on Friday. They've also inspected equipment, like Jon boats, to respond to flash flooding situations.
Flash flooding is a problem that happens on a regular basis in certain problem areas of Paducah. Several hours of intense rain from Laura could make it an even bigger problem for businesses like TLC Bar B Que Restaurant.
Thelma Smith owns TLC Bar B Que. She's seen the road in front of her restaurant flood several times. She's worried potential flash flooding from Laura might negatively affect her business.
"People not gonna' come in because of the rain, and they have to go and detour around, and they're not gonna' come in, you know, eat or anything," says Smith.
The city of Paducah is working to prevent some of that flash flooding by making sure the storm water drainage system works as well as it can," says Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt.
Mansfield is also reminding parents to keep an eye on their children as the storm moves through. He says it's important to make sure they don't play in any standing water.