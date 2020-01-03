MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A petition is circulating online to make McCracken County and the city of Paducah a Second Amendment sanctuary. That is similar to a proposal put forward in Marshall County, Kentucky, last month. Shea Faulkner-Simmons wants to meet with city and county leaders to go through the proposal, and she has one goal in mind.
"Our ultimate end goal is to be able not to change and infringe on the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment," Faulkner-Simmons said.
Local 6 was able to get a comment from each McCracken County Commission member and Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
Commissioner Eddie Jones responded in a text message, which reads in part, "It seems to be outside the appropriate lane for local government business. Until there is an intolerable act effecting the price of tea, there is no need for local government to throw tea in the ocean."
Commissioner Bill Bartleman also replied over text, which reads in part, "I support the 2nd Amendment 200%, but it's not legal for local government to override state or federal law."
Local 6 spoke with Commissioner Jeff Parker over the phone, and he shared a similar view as those of his fellow commissioners. Parker says he supports the Second Amendment, but he thinks Second Amendment sanctuaries are trying to fix a problem before there is a problem.
Clymer responded with an email, which reads, "It is clear beyond the slightest doubt that a local government cannot enact a law that conflicts with state or federal law. This movement, expressly, not only conflicts with controlling authority, it is in direct opposition to it. McCracken County will support the second amendment but the Fiscal Court will not engage in this movement."
Faulkner-Simmons plans to go door to door throughout the city and the county to get more signatures for her petition. You can download the proposed resolution below.