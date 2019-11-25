MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court tabled the first reading of an ordinance that would create a new tax to fund 911 communications services, saying more research needs to be done.
The first reading was originally scheduled for Monday evening's fiscal court meeting. But Judge Executive Craig Clymer said more research is needed, "making sure that we're going to get this done right."
The fiscal court then unanimously approved to remove the first reading from the agenda. Clymer said the fiscal court will probably get it back on the agenda for the next meeting.
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman said if the ordinance ever is approved, it would do two things:
— Create an independent board, made up of emergency officials from the county and the city, to oversee 911 operations.
— Create an Emergency 911 Communications Services Tax, which means each person would pay 5 cents for every $100 of assessed value for all taxable real property, within both the county and the city of Paducah.
According to the proposed ordinance, the new tax levy would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
The proposed new tax would replace the current way of funding 911 communications services, which is through a $1.50 service surcharge that is levied upon each telephone landline in the county. But, because fewer people are using landlines, Bartleman said the current method simply does not bring in enough money.
"Right now, it costs McCracken County about a half-a-million dollars a year or more to fund 911. That's beyond what comes in from the existing tax," said Bartleman.
Bartleman said the proposed new tax would raise about $2 million a year, which is still not enough to fully fund 911 communications services. He said the fiscal court is also looking into other methods of funding 911, such as establishing a parcel fee.
"Nothing has been decided, but we got to find a way to fully fund this because the problem we have — again, I go back to the problem with the county finances right now — is the pension system and the cost of the pension system, which we have absolutely no control over," Bartleman said. "There's really very few alternative ways to save money, although we are taking a close look at everything. We're going down to the bone of every agency we have."
Bartleman added that the other part of the proposed ordinance, which would create an independent board to oversee 911 operations, "would increase and make it more effective, because they wouldn't have to worry about, maybe, some of the bureaucracies that exist. And again, it's run — the decisions are made by people involved in emergency services."
Bartleman said the sheriff would be on that board, as well as Paducah police chief, fire chief, and people from county fire departments, among others.
The ordinance reads:
A. It is hereby ordered that pursuant to KRS Chapter 67, the reading of Ordinance No. 2019-13 shall be conducted in summary format as follows:
McCracken County Kentucky
McCracken County Fiscal Court
Ordinance No. 2019-13
An Ordinance initiating the phase out and subsequent repeal in total of Ordinance No. 2000-06 serving as the present funding mechanism for emergency 911 communications services in McCracken County through an individual landline service surcharge and replacing the same with an emergency 911 communications services tax to be levied on an ad valorem basis on all taxable real property within McCracken County, Kentucky for the purpose of funding the provision of enhance emergency communications services through the collaborative governmental efforts of McCracken County and the City of Paducah.
Summary: The action effectuated in the present Ordinance is authorized by Kentucky Revised Statutes sections 67.083, 68.090, 68.100 and 65.760. This Ordinance represents a critical step in enhancing the delivery of public safety and life-saving emergency services to the citizens of McCracken County as well as all individuals coming within its jurisdictional boundaries. It has been learned through scientific and engineering based data compiled by an engineering firm specializing in public safety communications systems that the delivery of emergency services within McCracken County can be made more effective and efficient by a collaborative effort between McCracken County and the City of Paducah in delivering the same. McCracken County and the City of Paducah shall subsequently implement these collaborative efforts via a KRS 79.110 contract for joint provision of governmental services for purposes of enhanced safeguarding of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens as well as first responders.
The present method of funding emergency 911 communications services within McCracken County is via a $1.50 service surcharge levied upon each individual landline telephone line in the county. Due to technological advances, this funding method, created by Ordinance No. 2000-06, has lost its original effectiveness due to the ever-decreasing amount of the population that maintains landline telephone services. Additionally, this ever-decreasing number of landline telephone lines has resulted in an inequity of concentrating the burden of funding emergency service communications upon the disproportionately small segment of the citizens of McCracken County that still maintain landline telephone service. For this reason, Ordinance No. 2000-06 shall be phased out and ultimately repealed.
The present Ordinance creates a funding method for enhanced emergency service communication that is both more fiscally effective and equitably allocated. This Ordinance creates an Emergency 911 Communications Services Tax in the amount of 5 cents upon every 100 dollars of assessed value for all taxable real property within McCracken County, including real property within the unincorporated portions of the county, as well as real property located within the City of Paducah.
This Emergency 911 Communications Service Tax levy shall commence on January 1, 2020 and be reflected on the real property tax bills for tax year 2020 for collection in 2021. The landline service surcharge created by Ordinance 2000-06 shall remain in effect until its total repeal on July 1, 2021. This is necessary to maintain the continuity of funding for emergency services communication until revenues can actually be realized from the Emergency 911 Communication Services Tax created herein.
Certification: It is hereby certified by the McCracken County Fiscal Court that the present summary represents an accurate official statement of the main points of and contents of Ordinance No. 2019 – 13.
Public Inspection: Ordinance No. 2019 – 13 shall be available for public inspection in its whole and complete form in the McCracken County Judge Executive’s Office during ordinary business hours.