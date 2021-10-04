MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders met in closed session Monday afternoon. The fiscal court is back to holding its meetings virtually because of COVID-19. Once the fiscal court finished its closed session, members voted to allow McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer to start negotiating an economic development project.
Development is a key focus for the McCracken County fiscal court.
"It's second only to the safety in our community, I think, is the development of the economics in our community," Clymer said.
Their objective is clear: bring more high-paying job opportunities to McCracken County.
"Not only for the adults, but for our kids and grandkids coming along — high paying jobs that will keep them in the community," Clymer said. "That's what we're after, and we're hopeful we can get that done."
Community assets like the Triple Rail Site are just some of the tools they use to try and draw companies to the area.
"We are in an ideal location. I guess maybe the three most important that we push is river, rail and interstate," Clymer said. "River, rail and roads."
Because the meeting was held in executive session, fiscal court members aren't required to go over the specifics of the meeting. In this case, they say that's to ensure any potential development deal could be impacted.
"McCracken County's all about being open to the public, open to the media with our discussions. But the law permits us to go into private discussions when there is a project which could be jeopardized by public discussions," Clymer said.
Clymer's confident the workforce available in McCracken County will set it up well for economic development in the future. The McCracken County fiscal court will have its next regular meeting on Oct. 11.