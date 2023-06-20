MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Nearly $900,000: that's the amount McCracken County leaders are spending after they voted to pay outstanding invoices for the new terminal at Barkley Reginal Airport.
The decision comes after weeks of discussion. The project to build the new terminal has been years in the making. Earlier this month, commissioners were split on whether to pay outstanding invoices for the project.
That's despite already having an agreement with the city of Paducah to pay part of the terminal's expenses. Those against paying the invoices called for the airport to give back some of the city’s and county's money after it was discovered the airport had a surplus of funds thanks to government grants.
One commissioner says making this decision was all about the community and those who decide to travel through Barkley Regional Airport.
Tuesday, county leaders made a decision they say is a win-win.
"It was like, let’s pay the bills, trust the people that were appointed, and the bottom line is we all went anyway," says County Commissioner Richard Abraham.
The choice to pay outstanding invoices for the new terminal at Barkley reginal Airport was not one made lightly.
"The way I feel about it, I would give the airport board the benefit of doubt. I don't want to handcuff you. You’re not taking the money, putting it in your pocket and going to Harrah's, you’re using that money to enhance the first look of anyone flying in here of our community," he says.
Abraham says strong relationships now and in the future are key.
"We see each other, and so we want that relationship to be strong and vibrant. Then, we have to make sure we treat each other like that," says Abraham.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer agrees.
"Money's one thing. We've got that resolved now. Relationship is another, and relationship frankly is more important than the money, because we're going to be partners with the airport and the city, you know, indefinitely," he says.
In total, a couple of million dollars will come from taxpayers, but Clymer says the cost outweighs the outcome of the new terminal.
"I think all our taxpayers, our residents value their airport, know how important it is to us, and I mean it's just a huge win to have that terminal," he says.
Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says he's happy a decision has been made and they now can move forward. The new terminal will be up and running June 28.