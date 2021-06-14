MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are working to find the best way to reach an agreement to fund two major projects, the outdoor sports complex and the E-911 center, with help from the city of Paducah.
However, the specifics of that agreement are still up in the air. County leaders went over some of the options during a fiscal court meeting Monday evening.
Until funding is put into place the two projects are at a standstill. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer hopes the two government bodies can have an agreement signed soon.
"That we can express to the city our genuine desire to explore a partnership with the city on 911, with a goal toward agreement and mutual benefit," Clymer said.
The clock is ticking to start construction on the sports complex. Dirt can't be moved until there's money in place. Commissioner Bill Bartleman shared a plan of what the county could do to start funding the complex.
"I would propose that we each in the beginning put up a cash, $12.5 million for the project, for a total of $25 million," Bartleman said. "The county can afford to do that because of the stimulus funds we get."
That would still fall short of the current projected cost for the sport complex. Bartleman said that's when an inter-local agreement would come into play.
"We use a certain percentage of the funds from the transient room tax to pay off a bond issue of somewhere between $10 and $15 million the first obligation to pay those bonds would come from a certain percentage of the transient room tax that would be dedicated for that purpose," Bartleman said.
Bartleman is proposing the city and the county could then split the cost of paying off the bonds for the complex.
Once the facility is up and running, he believes there's a way to use some of the profit from hosting tournaments to help pay for the facility. The fiscal court only discussed these items.
No final decision was made on how to fund the projects. County leaders would like to hold another joint meeting with the city to discuss the projects. Their last joint meeting was May 4.
Other county business
During Monday's meeting, the fiscal court unanimously approved the county's budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The plan includes more than $42 million in money for the county.
The general fund has been allocated $11.3 million. Beyond that, the budget includes nearly $8 million in the jail fund, $6.3 million from the American Recovery Plan Act and just over $6 million in the sheriff's department fund.
Additionally, an agenda item involving amending the zoning code to authorize commercial food trucks was pushed back to the next reading. That will take place on June 28.