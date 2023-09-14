PADUCAH — The McCracken County Library is making an investment into youth coding education.
MCCL says as more coding and tech jobs become available, they want to help students learn skills they may need for future success. That's why they are funding Youth Coding Leagues in public schools.
YCL is a learning program for middle school and junior high students that teaches them how to code. They say students will spend nine weeks learning the fundamentals of coding, and coding projects are uploaded every week then compared against other coders and team projects.
According to a press release from YCL, coding competitions started earlier this month, and MCCL has funded teams from 5 schools throughout the county.
Some of the schools MCCL has funded include Clark Elementary School, Lone Oak Intermediate School, Morgan Elementary School, Paducah Middle School, and Reidland Intermediate School.
Justin Brasher, the library director, says "YCL allows us to be in five schools at once all season long!" He says YCL has been able to provide new learning opportunities for students and empowers them through teamwork and competition.
This is the third year the library has funded these teams, and they have been very successful. A past team of coders even won a set of laptops for themselves.
To learn more about Youth Coding Leagues, you can visit their website.