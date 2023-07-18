MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The McCracken County Public Library is assisting the United Way of Western Kentucky collect school supplies for the upcoming school season.
The library is collecting school supplies until July 22 which is when they will load up their Brary Bus and take them to the United Way of Western Kentucky’s Stuff the Bus event.
The library is collecting multiple items, including:
- Binders (1 & 2 inch)
- Expo markers (2 pack black & 4 pack assorted)
- Crayola crayons (24 count)
- Earbuds & headphones (wired)
- Deodorant & body wash (full-size or travel)
- Fiskars scissors
- Glue sticks
- #2 pencils (Ticonderoga or USA gold)
- Plastic pocket folders (3-hole & prongs)
- Spiral notebooks (1 subject & multi-subject)
- Backpacks (regular/adult size)
- Feminine hygiene (pads/tampons)
- Pencil boxes & pouches
- Eraser caps & blocks
Donations can be brought to the McCracken County Public Library; they also accept secure online donations which can be made here.